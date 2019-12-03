Johannesburg - The National Taxi Association (NTA) has accused the taxi industry of orchestrating the violence that continues to kill drivers and passengers.
This comes in the wake of the violence that claimed the lives of five people while nine others, including a police officer, were injured when gunmen opened fire on taxi drivers and passengers on Monday.
The NTA said the violence claimed innocent lives, but the loss of life and the butchering of taxi drivers and passengers, benefited nobody in the industry.
The first incident occurred around 5am near the Plaza Taxi Rank in Olievenhoutbosh, when the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot while his three passengers were injured.
Around 12 hours later just before 7pm, a vehicle with no registration numbers allegedly stopped alongside a stationary taxi on Ruimte Road and Appiesdoring Streets, Heuweloord in Wierdabrug.