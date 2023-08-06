Gauteng Transport Department ups the ante with app for potholes

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has upped the ante on its #PotholeFixGP app by including more road challenges for users, to help alert maintenance teams in the province. The provincial roads and transport department announced that it was introducing an additional feature to its PotholeFixGP app following its success since it was launched last year.

The app, a collaboration between the department and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), was launched in 2022. It was introduced as part of the department's #Smartmobility campaign, which seeks to leverage new technologies to assist with monitoring and maintainance of traffic signals, potholes, and other road defects that require urgent attention. Since the launch, the department said over 7 418 potholes had been reported on the easy-to-use app, which was available from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To date, there were over 8 300 Android users and almost close to 1000 ios downloads.

"We are encouraged by the rising number of downloads. The Department further urges Gauteng residents to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention," said Roads and Transport MEC Diale-Tlabela. With the introduction of the feature reporting faulty traffic signals, the department hopes to enhance the user experience of the people in the province, and ultimately improve service delivery. The feature would also include a status update of traffic signals and potholes, ranging from reported, assigned, or completed.