GBV can be eradicated if the country can stop destructive masculine behaviour in its tracks, says founder of NPO ‘Father A Nation’

Is it possible to eradicate Gender Based Violence in South Africa? Craig Wilkinson certainly seems to think so. Wilkinson, the founder and CEO of Father A Nation, a non-profit company (NPC) that works to encourage positive masculinity in South Africa, believes that GBV can be eradicated if the country can stop destructive masculine behaviour in its tracks.

He says the solution to toxic masculinity is healthy masculinity. Wilkinson, together with his organisation, Father A Nation, has been working tirelessly with boys and men over the last 10 years, teaching and inspiring males about healthy masculinity. “Many men and women in SA grow up without the presence of a father or positive male figure,” said Wilkinson.

"This often results in paternal wounds and destructive beliefs about masculinity, with young men looking to figures such as gangsters, abusers, or absent fathers as role models." "This highlights the critical role of a positive male figure in shaping the minds of boys and men in the country." During 16 Days of Activism from November 25 to December 10, Wilkinson, who is also a best-selling author and motivational speaker, and his team at Father A Nation, will host hundreds of men at dynamic Gender-Based Violence (GBV) workshops around Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The sessions will engage between 30 and 100 men at a time in open and honest conversation, and provide training in positive, healthy masculinity. “Our philosophy at Father A Nation is that if we can heal men, we can heal the world. We focus on working with men to become excellent fathers, mentors, role models and just good men. “The solution to GBV is to stop it in its tracks, men are the primary perpetrators of physical and sexual GBV.

“While it’s critical to create awareness and support victims; ideally, we don't want victims at all and the way to stop that happening is to stop wounded men from being abusive,” says Wilkinson. Father A Nation (FAN) is a non-profit company that addresses gender-based violence, crime and fatherlessness by restoring and equipping men to be nation-builders, fathers and role models. “We teach men to use their strength to love, serve, protect and provide and to be activists against any form of abuse.

“We believe that there is no greater nation building imperative for our nation than the restoration of men. Our mission is to raise the next generation of men to build a safe and prosperous South Africa.” Wilkinson added that GBV can be stopped in its tracks by teaching, inspiring and healing men. “We work throughout SA with boys and men at schools, universities, in communities and organisations in both the public and private sector.

"We meet these men where they are at, from taverns to corporations and sports fields. Over 300 000 men have gone through our programmes over the past 10 years, either through soccer tournaments, tavern conversations, dialogues or workshops in communities and camps." The sessions always produce lively debate and rich, authentic personal stories of both struggle and triumph, says Wilkinson. "The engagements are highly effective in helping men to understand what GBV is, examine their own lives, and provide them with the knowledge and motivation to turn their lives around. Healthy masculinity never abuses," added Wilkinson.

He said that in more intimate dialogues, he often heard stories of how the organisation had helped change people for the better. “In one case, a man told us he had planned to kill his wife and children before killing himself. “We hear from men, who say they were abusers but didn’t know this until they attended a session with us. We have met many women, who thank us for teaching their partners to be better men.”

Wilkinson added that providing men with a platform to share their struggles and motivation to be better men went a long way towards helping them to become “a force for good”. “A lot of men want to be better men, good husbands, and loving fathers but they have many misconceptions about what masculinity really is. “Addressing the issues that prevent men from being able to conduct themselves as the natural born leaders, builders, and fathers that they are, begins with approaching them with compassion, not blame.