Gcinile safe after video leak and legal steps taken against Grootman, says organisation

After mounting calls to have forex trader Themba “Grootman” Selahle held accountable for allegedly leaking a sex video of him and his former lover, Gcinile Twala, it has been revealed that the matter was set to be handled legally. Women For Change (WFC), advocating against gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa, has confirmed on social media that Twala is safe, disclosing that legal action has been taken against Selahle.

“Do not engage with any ‘Gcinile Twala’ social media account, as Gci has deactivated herself and has no other profiles. Any other account is fake. “Do not engage with any content from Grootman. Instead, report his account! We need to stop giving him attention. Narcissistic men adore attention. Do not engage! “Gci is safe, and she is taking legal steps. We are getting support from the Film and Publication Board (Content Regulatory Authority of South Africa), and the matter will be handled the way it should be, legally and in court.

“The most important thing is to keep Gci, her child, and her family safe and get justice for them. We will not share more details for now.” Selahle allegedly threatened to publish their private interactions on his social media to the video leak a few days before. This sparked outrage, driving conversations around revenge porn, which was declared illegal in South Africa when the Film and Publication Bill of 2015 was passed.