Gearing up to trek Kilimanjaro to ensure young girls don’t miss school due to period poverty

Johannesburg - In a bid to raise awareness and funds to end period poverty due to a shortage of sanitary towels, the Imbumba Foundation, the organisers of the Trek4Mandela Mount Kilimanjaro Summit, held a 100-day countdown to this year’s adventure, set for July and August this year. Among those set to be part of this year’s Mount Kilimanjaro summit is former UCT vice chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who will lead the August edition as part of the Women’s Month team of climbers.

Speaking to The Star following the launch of this year’s programme held at JSE offices in Sandton yesterday, Imbumba Foundation founder Richard Mabaso said having two separate summits helped ensure that the country celebrates both the legacy of Nelson Mandela for the July edition and continues to highlight the plight of women for the second summit in August. “I think it is very special and appropriate that we now have two separate summits to ensure that we celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela and shine the spotlight on women’s issues as the August edition ties in nicely with Women’s Month. Beyond that, over the past 10 years, we have supported over 1.8 million young girls, making sure that we fight against period poverty through Trek4Mandela and Caring4Girls. “I am very excited for this year’s climbers, who come from all walks of life and will be journeying to reach the highest peak in Africa on Mandela Day and Women’s Day, respectively. Having reached a 10-year milestone last year, we are working very hard towards our 2030 goal of supporting all Quintile 1 to 3 schools with menstrual hygiene, and appreciate the ongoing support from all our partners and climbers,” Mabaso said.

One of the climbers this year is radio personality and SA FM broadcaster, Songezo Mabece, who missed the opportunity to take part in the summit last year because he did not train adequately. Mabece said having experienced rejection in the past year has put him in good stead to physically and mentally prepare himself for this journey. “Last year, I received a call from the foundation telling me I had not met the requirements to take part in the trek. So having experienced how that call made me feel, I set out to make sure that I am prepared for this year and that I am in optimal condition. I believe now I am more than ready to take on the challenge and fight off some of the demons, which I intend to fight and kick out of my head,” Mabece said.

Speaking to the audience gathered at the event, expedition leader, adventurer, motivational speaker, and author Sibusiso Vilane emphasised the need to find a purpose for would-be climbers. “The most important aspect of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro is understanding the why of climbing. The why of climbing brings fulfilment, and there will come a time in your summit when you need to answer the question of why you are taking part in the summit. It is very important that you have the answer because when we stop climbing, the mountain grows and the delivery of sanitary pads also stops. So we cannot stop climbing because it brings us fulfilment to know why we are doing it,” Vilane said. The trek is part of an initiative called Caring4Girls, a menstrual hygiene programme that provides adolescent girls with sanitary towels, menstrual hygiene, and puberty education support. The programme addresses the harsh reality for millions of young girls, many of whom find themselves missing school due to period poverty.