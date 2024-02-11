Gert-Johan celebrates Valentine’s Day with delectable fusion of fashion and flavour

Acclaimed designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has teamed up with Pantry, known for its delicious dishes, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, elevating the day’s mood. Known for outfitting celebrities in Africa and beyond, the innovative fashion designer is back with an incredible partnership: Pantry x GERT Valentine’s doughnut Wednesday.

With this collaboration, Haute couture and culinary artistry come together in a delicious fashion and flavour fusion. It is explained that it also represents a harmonious convergence of food and fashion, a symphony of taste and style that promises to delight all the senses. Speaking about the collaboration, Coetzee says it is a celebration of beauty in all its forms further inviting everyone to experience it.

“This collaboration is a celebration of beauty in all its forms. It’s about capturing the essence of luxury and bringing it to a wider audience. Fashion and food are both expressions of creativity and passion, and through this collaboration, we invite everyone to experience a taste of indulgence. Gert-Johan Coetzee will celebrate Valentine’s Day in style. | Supplied “Imagine a woman’s silhouette delicately painted in ruby chocolate, the embodiment of elegance cascading down the curves of the doughnut, resembling fabric. Infused with the flavours of raspberry milkshake, each bite evokes the sensation of strolling down the red carpet, enveloped in glamour and luxury.’’ The designer, known for his custom pieces that also adorn red carpets across the globe, aimed to add a dash of “edible couture” to this momentous occasion by showcasing his distinctive style on a delicious canvas.

The centrepiece of this partnership is Coetzee’s most recent Milkshake drop, which is a monument to luxury and baroque splendour with each design perfectly capturing the spirit of a star-studded occasion. This philosophy is wonderfully embodied by Pantry’s Valentine’s doughnut, which is created in collaboration with Coetzee and is a mouthwatering blend of flavours and design that turns the ordinary doughnut into a work of art. The designer has also been assisting up-and-coming designers with his annual project, Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary, which has been shaping the direction of South African designers since its founding in 2009.