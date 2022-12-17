Gigaba says ‘absolutely no’ to Ramaphosa’s second election term

By Itumeleng Mafisa and Noxolo Miya Johannesburg - Former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba said the ANC had experienced the worst five years of its existence during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term as ANC president.

Gigaba said since Ramaphosa took over as president of the country, there had been an increase in unemployment and poverty for the majority of South Africans. He said the country had seen the worst levels of load shedding under the current president, with no clear plan for ensuring guaranteed power supply to the grid. Gigaba said South Africa had gone on an economic slippery slope that left many young people hopeless. The cost of living was another problem, as was Ramaphosa’s failure to transform the economy and ensure the implementation of ANC policies.

"We have had a very difficult five years that we are coming from. The support of the ANC in elections has been dropping. There has been unprecedented load shedding, far worse than the one we’ve experienced in 2008. At the same time, there is no new generation capacity that is coming on stream or that is being prepared." "In terms of electricity supply, you need baseload electricity in order to address the challenges of the capacity strains that we are experiencing," said Gigaba. Gigaba said he did not support Ramaphosa for a second term. He said it was time for a fresh start in the ANC to ensure that the party survives the 2024 elections.

"Absolutely no to a second term, as I have outlined the problems that the country and the movement have faced in the last few years under his leadership. I think that leadership needs to be based on whether a person gets a second or third term on how you contribute to the people, and uplifting society." Gigaba also said it was unfortunate that the party had to be engrossed in a leadership battle. He said this placed policy debate and other important issues on the back foot. The Star