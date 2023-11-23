Gijana featured in Billboard’s 10 cool new pop songs

Loyiso “Lloyiso” Gijana has been featured in Billboard’s 10 cool new pop songs after recently hitting an interesting turning point in his career with recognition at the South African Music Awards (Sama). Gijana won the best pop album, and the recently released I Hate That I Care has been listed among the songs to get listeners through the week.

In the new song, he holds nothing back once again, as evidenced by his spirit-rousing performance. The track is produced by Grammy-winning producers Paul Phamous (Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Frank Ocean) and Ethan Schneiderman (Young The Giant, Corey Harper, Tove Styrke). I Hate That I Care arrives on the heels of Real Love with mega DJ and producer Martin Garrix, which has become a TikTok favourite.

Garrix shares how their sessions have been momentous, revealing that Lloyiso’s voice blew him away. ‘’I first came across Lloyiso when I saw one of his covers online and was immediately blown away by his amazing voice. “It took quite some time for us to finally meet in person, but we clicked instantly, both on a personal and creative level.

“Our studio sessions have been amazing, and I’m super excited to share the first outcome of those sessions with everyone,“ said Garrix. Gijana also talked about their initial meeting in New York and their spectacularly successful experience making music. “When Martin and I first met, we immediately became friends. We went out all night in New York, listening to live music and going to bars. A few days later, we hit the studio together and recorded three songs in one session – it was mental.

“I can’t wait for the fans to hear everything we’ve worked on, starting with Real Love.” As promised, earlier this year, the talented star unveiled his eagerly anticipated debut EP, Seasons, reflecting his life and allowing his fans to see his vulnerable side. “This is my first body of work and a chance for fans to see a vulnerable side of me. I wrote it in South Africa and Los Angeles when I was reflecting on every aspect of my life. It’s called Seasons for that reason,” said Lloyiso on the EP.