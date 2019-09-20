Human rights lawyer George Bizos File photo: Antoine de Ras

South Africa’s largest interchange - Gillooly’s - is set to be renamed after anti-apartheid human rights lawyer George Bizos. At the council sitting this week, the City of Ekurhuleni approved the name change, as well as the renaming of another 42 streets and eight landmarks after political icons and other eminent individuals from the region.

Said mayor Mzwandile Masina: “In the spirit of Heritage Month, during which South Africa celebrates and recognises the country’s cultural wealth, the city resolved on embarking on a process of renaming certain streets and site.

“The city owns 35 of the 42 roads that have been identified for renaming and the rest are owned by either the national or provincial spheres of government.”

Olifantsfontein Road will be called Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Road.

The Van Buuren off-ramp has been recommended to be renamed after former president Thabo Mbeki, who championed the African Renaissance on the continent and tirelessly advocated for Africa’s self-reliance.

Other street name changes include: Mary Moodley (Snake) Road, Lungile Mtshali (Edenvale) Road, Magaret Gazo (Ego) Road and Sam Ntuli (Kliprivier) Road.

Among the key landmarks that will be renamed is the Germiston government precinct, which will be renamed OR Tambo government precinct.

“This particular renaming comes as we sit on the threshold of the commemoration of OR Tambo Month,” Masina said.

The Springs Theatre will be renamed after legendary actor Ken Gampu, while the new Germiston Theatre will now be known as the Dumisani Masilela Theatre. Masilela was gunned down in Tembisa two years ago and remains a role model to young people in the city.

“We must build a city whose landmarks, highways, streets and intersections bear a resemblance of all the people who make up its population,” Masina said.

“The collective identity and moral image of the city must be drawn from within the histories of the whole population.

“The children of our city must grow up in an environment that bears names that are familiar to their home languages and of people they interface with in their everyday lives.

“This is the beginning of a process of other phases to unfold in our programme to redress the apartheid legacy and promote social cohesion,” Masina said.