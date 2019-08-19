Tumi Morake entertains guests during The Star and Moja Love Women's Day event in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, over the weekend. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

It was a morning of laughter, cocktails and women empowerment at The Star and Moja Love Women's Day event hosted in Bedfordview, Ekhurhuleni, on Saturday. The highly successful event saw over 250 women come together at The Ivy Champagne Garden to celebrate women and their right to choose what is right for them.

Reporter Mpiletso Motumi speaking during The Star’s and Moja Love Women’s Day event. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

The event was packed, with guests in colourful garb and elegant outfits.

Top media personality Penny Lebyane dazzled the crowd as the MC.

Moja Love's Bokani Moyo, clad in a floor-length maroon African print dress, opened the day with a speech about women empowerment.

“I joyfully accept my role as a mother and caregiver but I reject the box and the role you have cast me in,” she said.

The Star content producer Mpiletso Motumi spoke about the newspaper's role in telling women's stories, especially during August.

Time for selfies at The Star’s and Moja Love Women’s Day event. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

“Even though it may sometimes seem like we are limited in showing our light in just one month, we know that women perform miracles every single day of the year,” Motumi said.

The set-up also saw Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, an author and advocate for women's sexual health, hosting an intimate conversation about women's sexual health and sex.

“We have to remember that a lot of chronic illness medications have an impact on your ability to be sexually fulfilled and feel pleasure,” said Mofokeng to a woman who asked about the impact of diabetes on the female reproductive organs.

The guests were almost pushing each other to get the chance to have a private reading with medium Mpho Entle, who conducted readings with four lucky guests.

Guests enjoy themselves at The Star’s and Moja Love women’s day event. Itumeleng English African News Agency(ANA)

Comedian Tumi Morake kept the guests laughing while she discussed issues that impacted on South African women in 2019.

Three fortunate women walked away with two return tickets to any local destination from SA Airways.