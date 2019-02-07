File Picture from the SAPS.

Five illegal miners are dead, 26 are still missing and one is in a critical condition after an alleged plan to steal cables from a disused Gupta-owned mine went awry. Allegations are that on Sunday, about 22 miners accessed Gloria mine in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, illegally. They were never seen again.



On Wednesday, 10 others went down.

However, when the last group also failed to come up, others miners went down to look for them.

They managed to rescue two but one died immediately after reaching the surface while the other is a critical condition.

Spokesman for Mpumalanga Police, Colonel Leonard Hlathi, said the families of the miners called the police and they were there around 1pm on Wednesday.

Hlathi said the mine rescue team was also summoned to the mine. He said they went down and managed to find four bodies after working until the "wee hours of the morning".

Those bodies, Hlathi said, were not far from the mouth of the shaft and are of part of those that went down on Wednesday.



"The rescue team could not get any further because it was dangerous. As it is, it's not know where the ones who went on Sunday are. Residents said the ones who went on Sunday were 22 and the ones who went down on Wednesday were 10.

"So far those that have been brought to the surface are part of those that went down on Wednesday. There's no sign of the first group," Hlathi said.



The nationality of the miners were not yet known and police have opened an inquest docket.

According to Department of Mineral Resource's Ayanda Shezi, that mine is currently not operational and was therefore accessed illegally by the miners.

"The Mine Rescue Services were going to take gas samples to test methane levels so they can determine when it's safe to resume rescue operations. The cables connected to ventilation have been stolen and there is currently no ventilation to the mine."