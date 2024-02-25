GOOD Party launches manifesto to address poverty and unemployment

The GOOD Party is to host its election manifesto for this year’s general elections on March 16 online, via selected digital platforms, and broadcasting live at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, Johannesburg. The party’s founder and Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, said the manifesto will tackle and devise possible solutions to South Africa’s triple crisis: slow economic growth, poverty and the surge in unemployment, especially youth unemployment.

The GOOD Party was formed in 2019, and partook in the 2019 national elections, three months after its formation. “Despite a late start, GOOD was one the two parties that contested the 2019 elections, to get enough support to win two seats in the National Assembly (Parliament) and enter the Western Cape provincial legislature. We have continued to show significant growth in members and supporters, as is evident in the various by-election outcomes,” she said. GOOD, during the 2021 local government elections, contested 40 municipalities, which led to the appointment of 51 councillors of the party in four provinces.

The minister insisted that GOOD’s sole purpose in these elections is to serve the citizens of this country and fight for social justice. “With this success comes responsibility, and we must always remember what drove us to form GOOD: to serve the people of SA. The problems that our new democracy inherited in 1994 were vast and complex, and we must not underestimate the difficulty of transformation. We have unfinished business and GOOD is stepping forward to serve,” she said. “GOOD is stepping forward, and will participate in elections to fight for social justice, spatial justice, economic justice and environmental justice,” she added.