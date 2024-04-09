GOOD Party’s De Lille promises a government that delivers

GOOD Party premier candidate for the Western Cape, Patricia de Lille, says she has unfinished business in the province. De Lille said the Western Cape needs a plan on informal settlements which has been neglected.

She said there were too many imbalances in the province between the haves and the have-nots that needed to be addressed. “I have been the mayor of Cape Town for eight years. It’s an indictment for us to still be perpetuating the apartheid spatial planning by taking our people far away out of the cities. “I came with the plan, and I still have it. With that plan I wanted to integrate the City of Cape Town and with those unfinished bridges, I wanted to build social housing buildings there,” De Lille explained.

She said she wanted to bring back all the families that were removed from District Six back into the city. De Lille said that’s the reason she wanted to come back to Cape Town, to finish that project. “There’s a court case now that the government was appealing where a Tafelberg school in Sea Point that is fully funded and developed, the government wants to remove the school there and build social housing and they are appealing it because they don’t want people of colour there.”

The GOOD Party leader continued to say that her living experience in the Western Cape has given her the idea of how her party would build and rebuild the country on a national basis. “The key issue for me is that we are not going to be making promises, but to say on the first of June 2024 after the elections, nothing would have changed in our country, but what we are saying is to change the structure of government that has failed to deliver and continues to fail to deliver,” she added. De Lille also took a swipe at the DA’s so-called “clean governance”, saying that they also stole with brilliance.

“They steal in the Western Cape. They just have more finesse when they steal, unlike some other people who steal and buy Gucci. Stop stealing,” she added. De Lille was responding to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s comments on accusing GOOD and other parties of wanting to loot the province as there was nowhere else to loot but in the Western Cape. Steenhuisen had accused political parties of wanting to ruin the good governance the party had built in the province.