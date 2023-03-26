Gospel-inspired gala dinner ushers in Easter at Birchwood Hotel

Joburg - With Easter upon us, award-winning gospel singer Benjamin Dube is set to help gospel music fans resurrect their souls as he administers the gospel through spiritual hymns. The revered gospel supremo will be performing during the pre-Easter weekend festivities at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre as part of the “Melodies of Grace Gala Dinner” on Thursday, April 6.

The event will also feature another gospel sensation and spiritual vocal powerhouse in Xolly Mncwango and Takie Ndou on the line-up. The evening will be hosted by South Africa’s most loved Tik Tok sensation, Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi, who is geared to set the tone when he introduces to the stage Babe Ngisite hitmaker Takie Ndou, whose distinctive melodic voice will provide a welcome dose of inspiration for this time of the year. According to the event organiser, Hloni Mohlala, CEO and founder of Autumn Communication, this one night of spiritual pilgrimage will bring prayer and healing to lovers of gospel music.

“It will be a pilgrimage night to pray for the healing of our land. If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, pray and seek my face, turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, I will forgive their sins, and I will heal their land,” Mohlala added in reference to the scripture. The event comes after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, which brought events at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre to a halt. The venue, known for its love of hosting music events and conferences, is now returning to its pre-Covid-19 vibrancy, with many other events set to bring music fans a social life worth remembering throughout the event calendar.