An 18-year-old Grade 12 learner from Mawewe High School in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, has died after being bitten by a snake while at school. The Mpumalanga Education Department confirmed the death of the learner and said the incident happened during a camp organised for learners to be more prepared for matric final exams.

The camps are found all over the country, ensuring learners are not distracted when preparing for exams. Mpumalanga achieved a matrix pass rate of 76.8% in 2022. Mpumalanga Education spokesperson Gerald Sambo said the department is saddened by the tragic passing of the learner. “The learner tragically succumbed to a snake bite on Monday night 27 November 2023. She was a learner at Mawewe High School. The incident happened at the school during a Grade 12 camp, organised as part of improving the preparation of learners for the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination,” said Sambo.

He said the Education MEC Bonakele Majuba received the news with shock, and he extends his heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, school and teachers during this difficult time. The MEC will visit the family of the learner today. According to the African Snakebite Institute, roughly 11% of the 173 species of snakes in southern Africa can be considered deadly and these include mambas, cobras, the Rinkhals, Puff Adder, Gaboon Adder, Boomslang, and the Twig Snake.