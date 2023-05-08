Graphic video of ANC councillor having sex with a man goes viral

Johannesburg - ANC Ward 25 councillor in the City of Matlosana in the North West, Tebogo Sepale’s party membership has been suspended with immediate effect after several videos of him having sex with a young man went viral. Of the videos, there is one where it looks like he is in an office wearing an ANC leather jacket, but the one where he appears to be having sex with the man has set tongues wagging, and social media users shared their views after watching it.

He is seen placing a phone in a position to capture the session, standing behind the young man as he delivers strokes. He keeps on looking into the camera as though he is in an adult movie. The disgraced Sepale is also alleged to have had intercourse with both men and women looking for work at the municipality. A number of women have come forward with similar accusations against him. North West ANC provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said the party noted with shock a video of one of its public representatives engaged in a sexual act.

“We have also received a number of complaints against the said public representative from various women. We are also aware that one of his victims has opened a case against him with law-enforcement agencies. Rising from this despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended the membership of Sepale with immediate effect, and therefore he will not be allowed to participate in the life of the movement,” said Maruping. Maruping said this suspension would be in effect until the outcome of a disciplinary process. “He is suspended in terms of Rule 25.17.4 of the constitution of the ANC. This type of behaviour goes against our values and commitment to building a cohesive society in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. We will therefore not stand idle when such tendencies rear their ugly faces. We will act immediately and swiftly to root out such behaviour.

“We convey our sympathies to the victims of this act and call on those who have not come forward, to do so. We further apologise to all members of society and assure them that this act goes against our values,” said Maruping. Kwanele Foundation, which advocates and stands against GBVF and human trafficking, wrote on its Twitter page: “Tebogo Sepalo has terrorised the community with his behaviour; it’s disturbing how his victims range from young to old women. No to secondary victimisation of victims, indirectly or directly.” A Twitter user going by the name of Man’s not Barry Roux wrote: “There is a video of Tebogo Sepale, a ward 25 councillor in Kanana township, in the City of Matlosana, having sex with another man. Tebogo has a tendency of using both men & women who go to look for employment. When there are projects, he requests sex before employing them.”