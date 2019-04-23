Left to right: Thibault Crosnier Leconte, country chairman and general manager for South Africa, Namibia and Botswana; Dr Rashem Mothial, the head of Sanofi Genzyme; Dr Alicia McMaster, Sanofi's medical head; Dr Dalene van der Walt, principal investigator of the lysosomal storage disorder platform at CHM; Dr Marli Dercksen, head medical scientist at the Centre for Human Metabolomics; Professor Chris Vorster, director of the CHM; Kelly du Plessis, the chief executive of Rare Disease South Africa; Trevor McCoy, head of public affairs at Sanofi SA.

A ground-breaking initiative that will allow for enzyme assay analysis for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), which are rare illnesses, is set to be performed in South Africa for the first time with a quick two-week turnaround time. Sanofi Genzyme is a global bio­pharmaceutical company focused on human health that aims to prevent illness and help those who suffer from rare diseases.

LSDs comprise approximately 50 genetic disorders that have a combined prevalence of one in 7000 to one in 8000 live births. These conditions are caused mainly by mutations in genes encoding enzymes that are involved in the lysosomal degradation of intermediate metabolites. The progressive accumulation of these metabolic products may cause tissue and organ dysfunction and premature death.

Sanofi medical head Dr Alicia McMaster said diagnosing the diseases was often challenging as the age of onset and rate of progression of the clinical signs and symptoms were variable and these conditions often masqueraded as other diseases, leading to frequent misdiagnoses that often lasted many years. Early diagnosis would enable early treatment and optimal patient outcomes.

Dr Rashem Mothilal, the head of Sanofi Genzyme, said that prior to the set-up of the local LSD testing facility, most of the specialised diagnostic tests for LSDs were performed at either European- or American-based laboratories, and could take up to eight weeks to complete.

“Having a local laboratory in South Africa will now significantly shorten diagnostic timelines. Furthermore, the expertise that Professor Chris Vorster and his team at the Centre for Human Metabolomics (CHM) have gained through this local capacity-building initiative will build greater confidence in local testing for rare disorders and help improve the general awareness of lysosomal storage disorders,” he said.

Partnering with the laboratory made sense as it had more than 30 years’ experience in the testing of rare diseases.

This local testing initiative commenced in 2017, with the focus on expanding the infrastructure and expertise at CHM. Laboratory employees were trained at international laboratories in Europe and the US where they learnt the technique of analysis for LSDs. Utilising and expanding the CHM platform resulted in the validation of necessary diagnostic methods in collaboration with international laboratories.

“It was the vision of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) that the research of local universities be translated into commercial applications. This project is an example of the outflow of this strategy. Furthermore, over time, the project is looking to establish a local biobank with a view to accumulating data and identifying trends and new mutations in South Africa and the rest of the continent,” said Vorster.

Dr Marli Dercksen, the head medical scientist at CHM, said patients with rare diseases often had overlapping signs and symptoms that may be missed if only one condition is tested for at a time. For this reason, CHM would use a multiplex test that simultaneously tested for six commonly occurring LSDs with one sample.

This diagnostic service would be available throughout South Africa, ensuring accessibility to everybody. Furthermore, Vorster and his team would become a valuable resource for local doctors and the go-to experts to consult for diagnostic interpretation of the results and to get advice on additional testing, should it be required.

Dr Helen Malherbe, the chairperson of Genetic Alliance South Africa, expects that the enhanced diagnosis enabled through the initiative will contribute to improved empiric data generation.

“This will help in developing an accurate evaluation of the burden of disease contributed by these diseases - which is essential if the relevant services are to be made available to treat those affected.”

According to Kelly du Plessis, the chief executive of Rare Disease South Africa, the South African healthcare sector focused much of its attention on challenges relating to communicable diseases, and rare diseases were often neglected.

“The World Health Organisation has, however, noted that rare and orphan diseases and the populations affected by them need to be prioritised.

“Just because these diseases do not occur widely does not mean we do not have to worry about them. If not diagnosed early enough, patients with rare diseases can consume considerable healthcare resources,” said Du Plessis.

As these are usually genetically transmitted conditions, being able to diagnose an index patient allows for other family members to be tested and counselled. Often, when one patient is diagnosed, a whole family get answers to perplexing health questions that have vexed family members for years.