Group of cash-in-transit robbers retreat after engaging in a gun battle with police

Johannesburg - On Monday night, a group of cash-in-transit robbers were forced to flee after exchanging gunfire with a squad of SAPS officers in Witbank. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said according to the report, security guards, who were driving in a cash van along Kriel Road in Witbank, were ambushed by a group of about 20 heavily armed criminals.

“It is further reported that the suspects were driving in a convoy of vehicles, including three Ford Rangers (two silver and one white) as well as a white Toyota Hilux,” Mohlala said. “They forcefully stopped the cash van, and after subjecting the guards to gunpoint, they detonated some explosives and managed to open one of the cash boxes inside the van.” Mohlala said members of Witbank Visible Policing were patrolling near the vicinity to combat any possible crime threats.

According to the police, after realising that the guards were under attack, members swiftly responded within minutes. “Upon arrival at the scene, the men and women in blue were challenged into a shoot-out with the suspects for several minutes. The engagement was too heavy for the suspects, who realised that the members were not backing down. They had no choice, but to flee the scene in their vehicles. No SAPS members were reportedly injured during the shooting,” Mohlala said. “Later on, it was learnt that a security officer inside the van was seriously injured during the time when suspects detonated some explosives. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The police said they were conducting their investigation on the scene, and it seemed the suspects did not succeed in their mission. A case of (cash-in-transit) robbery has been opened with another count of attempted murder and contravention of the Explosives Act. “No one has been arrested so far; however, police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said.