There has been a growing number of fraudulent medical practitioners emerging in South Africa, and individuals found to be masquerading as doctors need to be brought to book as they endanger the lives of many people. Thebe Matlhaku, Senior Underwriter: Medical Malpractice at ITOO Special Risks, said that many patients cannot afford the high costs of private healthcare, so con artists prey on them by offering their services at lower prices.

This contributes to the growing problem of fake doctors. “The emergence of a large number of unregistered or bogus doctors practising medicine in South Africa is alarming, and this type of conduct is putting the health of the public at risk. “It is therefore encouraging that authorities are bringing these people to book, as they are playing with people’s lives and well-being.”

A recent case that received a lot of media attention was that of a TikTok influencer named “Dr Matthew Lani”, who regularly shared medical advice on the social media platform. He also claimed to be a graduate of Wits Medical School and an employee of Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital, allowing him unrestricted access to the facility. “Not only did it emerge that he was a fake doctor, but he is also alleged to have assumed the identity of a second-year medical intern employed at a different hospital.

“The good news is that he is now facing criminal charges filed by the provincial health department and the intern whose identity he stole,” said Matlhaku. This has also prompted the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to crack down on these individuals who are endangering the lives of patients. It has been revealed that over the past three years, 124 fake medical doctors have been arrested across the country as a result of a campaign led by the HPCSA and the police, with 55 of the apprehensions taking place during the past 24 months.

He pointed out that, in addition to possible criminal charges, there were serious ramifications for individuals posing as medical practitioners, as Section 40 of the Health Professions Act imposes hefty penalties on a medical practitioner who is unregistered in respect of any health profession but pretends to be so. “The Health Professions Act, 1974 (Act No 56 of 1974) Section 17 mandates registration with the council as a prerequisite for practising any health profession, and failing to register and practising without authorisation constitutes a criminal offence,“ said Matlhaku. “We strongly advise the public to remain vigilant, and if you are not certain about a particular medical professional, verify their credentials on the HPCSA’s website.