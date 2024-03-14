Guilty verdict for accused in sex worker murder case

The 21-year-old murder accused, Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who confessed to the killings of six female sex workers spanning from April to October 2022, has been found guilty on six counts of murder, six counts of rape, six counts of defeating ends of justice, one possession of ammunition, one illegal possession of a firearm, and one of theft. On Wednesday, Mkhwanazi appeared in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge and his matter was postponed to May 8 for sentencing.

Last month, Mkhwanazi, who had confessed to the murder charges, had denied that he had planned these murders as part of a revenge plot against an earlier rape charge which saw him spend a brief stint in prison. In October of 2022, news of six bodies found at his father, Mark Khumalo’s Joburg workshop sent shockwaves across the country. When passing judgment, Judge Cassim Moosa said he had looked at the merits and demerits of the matter in light of the overwhelming evidence against the young man.

“I accordingly reject the version of the accused as being false beyond reasonable doubt. I do accept the evidence of the State witnesses, I further find that under the consideration of the totality of the evidence, the prosecution has discharged the honours to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed the crimes as charged,” Judge Moosa said. Judge Moosa rejected the version of the accused that he had not planned these killings, saying the accused had acted with premeditation, and planning and an intention to kill his victims who knew nothing of his vindictive plot. “I further find the accused did unlawfully and intentionally defeat and obstruct the course of justice by concealing the bodies of the deceased and which acts defeated and or obstructed the administration of justice,” he said