Johannesburg - Gunmen who shot at a security van escorting a cigarette vehicle in Soweto got more than what they bargained for when their would-be victim retaliated by opening fire on them. The security guard hit the gunmen's windscreen and that must have spooked the men so much that they fled on foot, leaving their vehicle behind. It was later found that the vehicle had been hijacked in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

While four gunmen managed to get away, one was nabbed at a nearby filling station still in possession of gun.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the suspects were driving a BMW when they went after the cigarette van.

He said they shot at the security van that was escorting the vehicle. However, the security guard shot at the men and they got out of the vehicle and scattered.

"They managed to get away on foot and later one of the suspects was spotted at the nearby garage and was arrested, while in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“On profiling the suspect, it was discovered that he had two cases of drunk and driving in Alexandra. It was also discovered that the vehicle used was hijacked in Witbank and the R4 rifle he was carrying was robbed during a cash-in- transit heist in Sebenza Ekurhuleni,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele added that police were still looking for the other four suspects who fled shortly afterwards.

He said the 40-year-old suspect was expected to appear at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of hijacked vehicle.

The Star