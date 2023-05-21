Hammanskraal residents urged to not drink tap water amid 10 confirmed cholera deaths

Pretoria - With more than 10 confirmed deaths in the community of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, residents have been urged not to drink water from taps due to an outbreak of cholera. The outbreak was confirmed by Gauteng Health MEC Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as she, along with other health stakeholders from the City of Tshwane, conducted a walkabout of the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal earlier today to assess and prepare additional facilities.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said following the sampling of 19 specimens from people who presented with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nausea, they could confirm that there was an outbreak of cholera in the area. Since May 15, she said 95 people had been seen at the hospital, with 37 admitted while 10 had died. Areas affected included Kanana, Carousel View, Greenfield, Hans Kekana View, Stinkwater, Suurman, Sekampaneng as well as portion 9.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the hospital would be opening two additional wards for patients who could not be immediately accommodated, with two nurses from Tshwane District Hospital and local clinics dispatched overnight to assist. In addition to this, she said the City of Tshwane municipality had mobilised additional resources to activate counselling and social relief for affected families and urged communities not to drink tap water. Outbreak Response District teams have been activated at churches and local institutions to provide communities with preventive measures to take to keep themselves safe.