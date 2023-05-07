Have the glorious Metro FM Music Awards fallen off? Social media weighs in

Johannesburg – The absence of thrill displayed on social media over the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA23) is an ominous sign of the “slow death“ of this prestigious event. "Are the awards dying a slow death? Why was the black carpet not buzzing with artists?" These were among a few of the concerns expressed about the event.

The awards are believed to be one of the biggest nights in the world of music. It is a day to celebrate artists and producers for their remarkable contributions to the arts. But this year's event had a disappointing turnout, with only a few artists showing up on the black carpet. It seemed many well-known personalities settled on simply watching the event in the comfort of their homes.

Returning from a hiatus since their last memorable experience in 2017, local mega-stars seemed to have withdrawn – judging by the few numbers that came out. With scores that were expected, only a few strutted the black carpet and celebrated the theme "black is back". Despite many being summoned to the event and failing to make it, sound and poor performances were small details that viewers mentioned about the award ceremony.

Hosted at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga at the weekend, popular personalities Lerato Kganyago and Katlego Maboe kept the guests entertained for the night. While the event was in full swing in Mbombela, social media was also active, with many sharing their views. Twitter user ShaunKeyz said people had lost interest in the awards, "The way MetroFM Awards have fell off, I don't even see people talking about them like they used to; it's sad."

Motho oa ha Rathulo Mphethe also commented: "MMA2023 where are the A-Listers on this black carpet? Or they didn't come vele?" "It's the #MetroFMAwards today. Supposedly the biggest night in SA music Mind you, AKA was killed, Prince Kaybee and other brilliant artists are happier to be without SA record labels. Makhadzi is at war for her career, yet no one in that award show has the balls to address this," BhekiZulu said. Last week, it was announced that the Metro FM Black is Back fashion competition would make a return, looking to see who would steal the show.