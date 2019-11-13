Hawks arrest 'kidnappers' in court just after getting bail in separate case









File picture. Johannesburg - Two alleged kidnappers found themselves back in police cells after they were arrested in court for a different matter shortly after being granted bail in another case. The Hawks pounced on Ronnie Mphela (41) and Wesley Mokgadingwana (40) at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday where they were appearing for a kidnapping case. According to spokesperson Captain Ndivuwho Mulamu, the pair was granted bail in the case they were appearing for on Friday. However, they did not get to enjoy their freedom as they were arrested immediately for another kidnapping case stemming from November last year. They were immediately taken to the police cells and appeared in court this past Monday. However, they abandoned bail.

Mulamu said Mphela and Mokgadingwana's arrest comes in the wake of an investigation that linked them to a kidnapping case of a businessman which occurred in November 2018.

In that case, Mulamu said, the businessman and his employees were at his office in Newton when the kidnappers pounced.

"He was inside the car busy on his phone while his workers were opening the shop. The two then arrived, bundled him in their car and sped off.

"They kidnappers called his family and demanded a R300 000 ransom."

Mulamu said the family managed to get the money and also involved the police.

With the undercover police in tow they went to the agreed spot for a drop off.

However, Mulamu said, the kidnappers were able to see that the family had come with the police. Instead of releasing the man, Mulamu said, the kidnappers grabbed the money where they had asked the family to leave it and sped off with their victim still in the car. They dumped him in Daveyton.

The two were never arrested for that kidnapping.

However, in April this year, they were arrested for a separate kidnapping case were they later went for an ID parade.

"We managed to identify them at the ID parade but we did not arrest them. We wanted to do further investigations and make sure that the case is strong. When they appeared in court on Friday, that's when we arrested them," Mulamu said.

"When faced with the insurmountable latest evidence, they abandoned their bail bid at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to Monday, November 18 for further investigations."

The Star