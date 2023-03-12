Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya details the success regarding fuel theft at Transnet

Johannesburg – Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, who last week outlined the milestones achieved, said that about 8.5 million litres of fuel, valued at about R102 million, was stolen from national Transnet pipes in the past year, which led to the arrest of 49 suspects. He said it brought about a total of 210 arrests since December 2019, when the crime was classified as a matter requiring the attention of the Hawks.

“We have also secured the conviction of 10 accused persons since. I cite the following example,” said Lebeya. Lebeya said the investigations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission have received 146 cases for investigation, which were receiving attention. Four criminal cases are in court; eight cases are before the inquest court; 18 cases are pending decisions; and eight cases have been finalised.

In November last year, Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation arrested Amanda Lowton, 50 and her spouse Mark Lowton, 56, for fraud and money laundering. “In 2012, Amanda was employed by one of the big companies as an accountant. “It is alleged that in 2017, she resigned and her replacement discovered that there were fictitious payments made to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) bank account that was not loaded as a Sars beneficiary,” said Lebeya.

He said that an internal investigation discovered that 248 fraudulent payments totalling R122 269 041.98 were made into four bank accounts belonging to Mark. “After receipt of funds, a percentage was paid to the company's suppliers, and the balance of R47 545 616.28 was retained. “They appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court case, which has been postponed to April 21, 2023,” said Lebeya.