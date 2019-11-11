Johannesburg - The Hawks have shut down a dagga lab in Brits after discovering over 500kg worth of cannabis estimated to be worth R3-million.
The arrest comes a week after police sent out a stern warning to members of the public that selling of dagga will still get you jail time.
The Hawks together with members of the Forensic Science Laboratory and Local Criminal Record Centre swooped on the lab on Saturday.
“The suspect who allegedly also sells franchises for cannabis dispensaries is a major supplier of cannabis and related products in the country,” said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.
Hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, various apparatus for processing and oil extraction and other numerous cannabis products, were subsequently seized.