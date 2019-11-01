He always got answers without being rude to guests - Sanef tribute to Xolani Gwala









Xolani Gwala (Pic: 702) As South Africans continue to mourn the death of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala who lost his battle with cancer on Friday, his industry colleagues have marveled at the respectful way he always engaged his guests. The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) said in a statement on Friday that Gwala was a much loved and respected journalist. The forum said the world was a lesser place without him. Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase said Gwala "had a special pedigree" and was a respectful journalist. "He was a hard-hitting broadcaster but respectful to his guests. He always got the answers without being rude. He loved radio, and he believed in its power to hold those in authority accountable and as a vehicle for South Africans to talk”. She also said Gwala was a great human being even off-air.

“He was the ultimate gentleman, friendly, cared about his colleagues and he had that infectious laugh that calmed everyone and anchored his success on team success.”

Mahlase recalled that the last project they did together involved Gwala’s interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa, "where he asked difficult but necessary questions".

“His brave fight against cancer inspires us and he was courageous. He loved South Africa. We lost a lover of democracy,” Mahlase concluded.

Katy Katopodis, Sanef acting chairperson as well as former colleague and Gwala's long-time friend said his death was a huge loss for the industry.

“He was a veteran broadcaster, the ultimate professional and a giant of a man. He was loved by many and was always firm but fair with all his interviews. He leaves a beautiful legacy in the SA media industry. All will miss his velvety voice and gorgeous laugh.”

Former Editor of SABC Radio News in KwaZulu-Natal, Judy Sandison said Xolani started his news career as a freelance bulletin producer/ presenter on Radio Zulu (Ukhozi FM) in the mid-90s in Durban.

Sandison said Gwala soon proved his mettle and was appointed on the permanent team.

"He was always up for a challenge and had such an engaging personality both on and off-air. His popularity with audiences kept increasing as he embraced the opportunities for multi-skilling.

“We were pioneering with talented young journalists. He soon turned his hand to producing and presenting both news bulletins and current affairs shows, as well doing field reporting in English and isiZulu from the province, for SABC radio news country wide.

"He was also the first black journalist to read a news bulletin on the SABC's Lotus FM," said Sandison, who is Sanef KwaZulu Natal Regional Convenor.

According to Mary Papayya, Sanef founding editor and former SABC Executive Producer and News Editor, Gwala was “one of a kind journalist”, a consummate professional and ethical to the core.

"He was a rare breed of journalist who cared for more than just the story. For him, issues of racial diversity, the transformation of the newsroom and diversity in storytelling (language and narrative) and imperatives of human voices were important elements of the news. He was a feisty anchor who held those in power accountable.

"He was part of a core of young black journalists whom I mentored, and we debated at length on critical matters of transformation and ethical decision making.

"As an Executive Producer and News Editor at the SABC in the early 90s as part of the team to transform the news and the SABC he held us all in leadership accountable," Papayya said.

Gwala, who has been in the industry foe 20 years, hails from Impendle in KwaZulu Natal. He started his news career at the SABC in KZN in the early 90s, then went on to host current affairs show at SAFM, Johannesburg, his TV Show Asikhulume on SABC and finally went on to 702 to host his Talk Show.

He revealed on Radio 702 in September in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

The Star