Health MEC condemns hijacking of truck delivering medication

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has strongly condemned the recent hijacking of the department’s truck delivering medication in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The incident happened after the truck driver had offloaded medication at NU 8 Clinic in Gqeberha on Friday morning. According to Mkhululi Ndamase, spokesperson for the MEC, four unknown gun wielding men approached the facility and hijacked the truck after pointing a gun at the driver. He said the assailants fled with the truck still loaded with medication that was meant to be delivered to at least three other facilities in Gqeberha.

“Police were called and the delivery truck was later recovered at Sohobese Street in NU11 in Motherwell. One suspect has been arrested,” Ndamase said. Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said: “We welcome the arrest and thank the SAPS for their swift action in apprehending one of the suspects. We condemn this brazen act of criminality with the contempt it deserves. “When criminals attack our facilities and steal medicines supplies, the communities we serve, the poorest of the poor who rely on the public sector for their health and care needs, suffer as service delivery is affected.

“We once again call on communities to take ownership of government properties and protect healthcare workers against criminals,” she said. Ndamase added that no injuries were sustained by staff members, however, they were shaken by the incident and the psycho-social support has been arranged for them. “These heinous crimes put unnecessary strain on the department’s already stretched resources as we try to provide the best and possible care. Such incidents not only contribute to disruptions in services, but also make it difficult to attract and retain the scare skills of health professionals so badly needed in our province.