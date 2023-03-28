Health workers march to Gauteng Department of Health to demand of permanent work

Johannesburg - Health workers belonging to the Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) marched to the Gauteng Department of Health offices to demand full-time employment instead of contract work. They were joined by the Independent Liberation and Allied Workers Union (ILAWU) as they marched and delivered their memorandum of demands to the Gauteng Department of Health.

Haitu Gauteng Chairperson Bafana Tshabalala said there is a shortage of permanently employed health workers who were hired as part of the Covid-19 contracts. "We have, as it is, a massive shortage of healthcare workers in the system. However, this government wants to release those who are on contract. We are, therefore, demanding that all workers who were employed through Covid-19 contracts be permanently employed in the system." "All community service nurses are permanently in the system. All EPWP are permanently in the system; all security service personnel are insourced because this government continues to spend exorbitant amounts of money to outsource security services," Tshabalala said ahead of the march.

The union said their members were being exploited by the department, which refuses to make them permanent employees. "The employer is well aware that under Section 198B of the Labour Relations Act, an employee who has been employed by a company on a fixed-term basis for longer than three months can be considered to be a permanent employee," Tshabalala added. The union has made seven demands detailed in their memorandum of demands. These include permanent employment of all Covid-19 contract workers, permanent employment of all nurses and EPWP workers, the end of outsourcing of security services, the retention of R171 training, the absorption of post-community service nurses, and an inquiry into the exodus of senior officials.