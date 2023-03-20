Heavy police and SANDF presence amid national shutdown decried

Johannesburg - There’s been strong reaction to the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and heavy police presence during the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday. While some supported the strong security presence, others denounced it, questioning its necessity.

A series of shared videos show scores of EFF members being pushed by the police, evoking further and criticism. One South Africa Movement (OSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, commented: "The police should be this responsive every day and not just to protect the dignity and ego of a head of state. South Africa - Cape Town - 20 March 2023 - Law enforcement agencies are on high alert in the Cape Town CBD as expected EFF protest slowed down business in the Mother City. Photographer: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) "The reason why people spend thousands every month on private security and insurance is because of the failures of our police system to reduce and prevent crime."

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi commented: "You command state firepower and have been inciting police against us. Your campaign to paint us as illegal served to motivate a lot of shooting of our compatriots, which you celebrated. I think it warrants a personal response since pure logic doesn't move you to see how wrong you are.“ EFF leader Julius Malema had earlier made it clear that the shutdown would go ahead no matter what. "No one is going to intimidate us. South Africa will come to a standstill. If Ramaphosa doesn't resign on the 20th of March 2023, then what will happen will be announced on the 20th of March.