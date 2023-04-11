High Court to hear arguments on former Bosasa COO Agrizzi’s fitness to stand trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the two inquiries were based on section 67 (2) b and section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria is set to hear two applications against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on his fitness to stand trial. The matter is scheduled to be heard from today until April 19.

The first application in terms of section 67 (2) b of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) states that “if an accused satisfies the court that his failure was not due to a fault on his part, the provisional cancellation of the bail and the provisional forfeiture of the bail money shall lapse”.

The second application is in terms of section 342A of the act which relates to unreasonable delay: “A court before which criminal proceedings are pending shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the prosecution, the accused or his or her legal adviser, the State or a witness.’’

Seboka said Agrizzi was charged with fraud and corruption in connection with the R1.8 billion Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services 2004 – 2007 tenders.