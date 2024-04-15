Hlabisa pledges ethical leadership in governance at its Gauteng manifesto launch

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged party members to vote for the IFP to assume national governance, and provincial governance in parts of the country such as KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. At the launch of the party’s Gauteng manifesto on Sunday at Germiston Stadium, Hlabisa’s speech centred on the ANC’s failure to render service delivery, improve infrastructure, and run a successful economy for the past 30 years of democracy.

Instead, he called out the governing party for prioritising international affairs, as opposed to citizens’ societal issues. “The issues that preoccupy this government have nothing to do with helping South Africans. Their focus is on things like supporting Russia, when Russia invades Ukraine or whether they should sponsor a British football club to the tune of R1 billion or how they can use their parliamentary majority to get rid of reports that implicate them in corruption,” said Hlabisa. The IFP revealed its 13-point plan at the launch of its national manifesto on March 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal which outlined solutions, plans and reforms for major social issues South Africans encounter daily, if it assumes governance after May 29.

Addressing an almost full stadium, Hlabisa told the people that voting for the IFP ensures ethical leadership in government. “You deserve a government that serves you with integrity, a government you can trust. We, therefore, invite you to bring integrity back into government by voting for the IFP.” Thousands of IFP members gather at Germiston Stadium during the IFP’s Gauteng manifesto launch on Sunday. Picture: IFP (Facebook supplied) Hlabisa said in the 49 years of its existence, wherever the IFP governs it invests in society and infrastructure. This includes service delivery, infrastructure, and access to education. He emphasised that, while the country basks in poverty, extreme unemployment, low quality education, poor service delivery of water and sanitation, limited access to quality healthcare, an increasing crime rate and especially with the country hailed as the world rape capital. Politicians continue to live comfortable lives.

“Many schools still use pit latrines, and the matric pass mark has had to be lowered to 30%, because the standard of government is so poor. Yet, their own children, the children of political elites are educated at private schools and sent overseas to study,” he lamented. He further said: “They know that the healthcare system does not work. That is why they pay for private medical care. The rich and political elite in South Africa are able to buffer themselves against the worst crises in our country. But what about the millions upon millions who don’t have those resources?” Hlabisa said the sudden disappearance of load shedding was the governing party’s methodology for electioneering of votes. “We are not fools. It is no coincidence that load shedding is suddenly decreasing as we head to elections. Are we meant to believe 17 years of broken promises, and that the energy crisis is suddenly over, six weeks before the elections?