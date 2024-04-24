Hlazo-Webster voices patriarchy as the cornerstone of the scarcity of women leaders in politics

Co-founder and Gauteng premier candidate for Build One South Africa (Bosa), Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, underscored that there is a shortfall of women in leadership positions, specifically in politics. Hlazo-Webster, speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday, explained that a façade continues to exist that too many women have assumed leadership roles, especially in the political streamline, however, esteemed political parties rarely have women in leadership positions.

She pointed out that a patriarchal system is the core foundation and cause of not having women leaders. “It seems like there are women in leadership positions, because of the few we have in different industries. But, the gap is far too wide,” said Hlazo-Webster. Furthermore, she stated that when there is active representation of women in top positions, in echelon societies and senior leadership roles, it will narrow the gap between men and women leaders. The premier candidate added that only 47% of women occupy seats in the National Assembly. By this, she indicated that women parliamentarians should foster change for South African women’s issues and create societal conducive environments for women.

She said these women are “proxies for men” and partake in corruption, highlighting former speaker of the Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is facing charges for corruption. Additionally, Hlazo-Webster said she denounced the forming of a women’s league within Bosa, because women will be secluded to only serve women’s issues in a limited spectrum. Hence, a small number of women are contesting for leadership roles and will appear on the ballot papers. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) revealed that 58.14% of male candidates are contesting for leadership, compared to 41.86% of women. These women include, Colleen Makhubele of South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), Vuyiswa Ramokgopa of Rise Mzansi and Patricia De Lille of the GOOD Party, who are contesting senior governmental positions in the country’s largest provincial economic hubs, Western Cape and Gauteng.

Also, 15 political parties have a female representation of 50% and above, seven parties achieved a 40%, and another 14 parties have a 30% female representation on their lists. Hlazo-Webster noted that it is imperative to engage with the public about the readiness of a female president, because a woman president will not only uproot social challenges, but she will be at the forefront in addressing women’s issues and an ambassador of women. “Women are the face of poverty, gender-based violence and continuous marginalisation. However, the majority of registered voters are women,” she said. The IEC reported 55.24% of women are registered to vote, compared to the 44.76% of men.