Hoërskool Bastion and Madiba Secondary schools are now 'twins'









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Gauteng Education Department is forging ahead with plans to twin schools to ensure all learners receive equitable education. The latest schools to be twinned are the Hoërskool Bastion and Madiba Secondary in the West Rand. The two join other twinned schools such as Mikateka Primary School in Ivory Park and Halfway House Primary in Midrand, Unity Secondary in Daveyton and Wordsworth High School in Benoni. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the twinning programme was meant to improve learner outcomes and foster social cohesion in nurturing holistic learner development. This is achieved by creating an environment for cultural exchange through sharing expertise and resources across suburban and township schools. “We are proud of the outcomes witnessed from the first phase of the twinning programme and grateful for the support received from the four pairs of schools, which opted for Section 17GB status during the pilot phase.

“Our greatest respect goes to our first pair of schools, Bovet Primary and Lyndhurst Primary School. We have witnessed improvements and the schools benefited from our partnership with Honeywell, which exposed their teachers to the aviation world in America,” Lesufi said.

He said that the first schools to be paired needed to be applauded because they “have demonstrated that through twinning, the resources can be shared between schools, learners and educators can participate in shared teaching and learning activities, including social cohesion the teaching expertise in the subject content and achieving improved learner performance”.

“It is important to note that this programme offers opportunities to school governing bodies to rethink the opportunities for change embedded in the twinning, as the future is now to increase private partnership investment to the benefit of our schools,” Lesufi said.

"We must reiterate that the twinning programme has been carefully structured to benefit all of the flagship schools, and the department has prioritised the provision of resources, assistance and support to these schools.

"Ultimately, the programme provides a potential benefit, as opposed to a burden, for the schools, its learners, parents, and the education system as a whole," Lesufi added.