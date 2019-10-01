The latest schools to be twinned are the Hoërskool Bastion and Madiba Secondary in the West Rand.
The two join other twinned schools such as Mikateka Primary School in Ivory Park and Halfway House Primary in Midrand, Unity Secondary in Daveyton and Wordsworth High School in Benoni.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the twinning programme was meant to improve learner outcomes and foster social cohesion in nurturing holistic learner development. This is achieved by creating an environment for cultural exchange through sharing expertise and resources across suburban and township schools.
“We are proud of the outcomes witnessed from the first phase of the twinning programme and grateful for the support received from the four pairs of schools, which opted for Section 17GB status during the pilot phase.