Five-time Grammy Award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be hosting the first annual isicathamiya awards, the Cothoza Music Awards. Picture: Supplied

Paying respect and honouring those who paved the way is what the Cothoza Acapella Music Awards is all about. Cothoza is another name for isicathamiya.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo are the country’s best export of this type of music and have been flying the flag high winning five Grammys for their work among many other awards.

This time they are giving back to the people who are not recognised for this music as they host the inaugural awards and celebrate with an exclusive concert ahead of the event.

“A lot of people have complained that we are never around and always performing internationally so we are bringing it back home to our people. The concert is an exclusive celebration and it will feature one or two other artists. It will be a full, live uninterrupted performance and a build up to the Cothoza awards,” said Sibongiseni Shabalala.

He said the musical festival will be a celebration and a show of respect to all the artists that sing without instruments.

“This ranges from the likes of The Soil to Zion gospel singers. It has always been a dream of ours to have these awards and to promote this kind of music. We saw that having this would help encourage the musicians and it would receive the kind of promotion as other types of music.”

Five-time Grammy Award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be hosting the first annual isicathamiya awards, the Cothoza Music Awards. Picture: Supplied

Shabalala said it took four years to finally get the dream to fruition but it has been worth it.

“We wanted to make sure it would happen. We even spoke to Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and he was on board. It is something we are doing for the nation. Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s dream of leaving a lasting legacy for our indigenous music.”

Through their LBM Mobile Academy, Shabalala said they had been able to go around KZN, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape to communities and schools to teach their music and also educate learners on the opportunities available to them.

“We have been teaching the youngsters how to behave and talking about social issues as well. We want them to focus on their talent as that is the only thing that will help them go further in life. With the University of Fort Hare we have been able to work with their music students and record with some of them as well. Through the outreach programme we have also identified young talent that we can absorb into the group.”

Recognition awards will honour and acknowledge great contributions made by isicathamiya groups dating back from the era of Solomon Linda who created the globally known classic “Imbube”, and also acknowledge the current isicathamiya artists who are the torch bearers of this iconic music genre.

The awards, namely the Ingqwele Award, Professor Joseph Shabalala Ingqalabutho Award, the Solomon Linda Award and the Imbokodo Award will be awarded to a number of honorees including the Afrika Mamas, Newcastle Five Roses, Easy Walkers, Xolo Home Boys, Alexius Buthelezi, Paulos Msimango and more.

The Durban Playhouse will host the Cothoza Acapella awards on June 22 with a pre three-day programme that will include master classes and the exclusive Cothoza Music Concert on June 19 and 20 respectively.