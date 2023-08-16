Horror N2 crash victims include a 1-year-old baby and 3-year-old child

Johannesburg – The SAPS has identified the six victims, with five who died being from one family, during a head-on collision on Sunday evening on the N2 Storms River in the Eastern Cape. According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, all the deceased are from Kwazakele.

They include 38-year-old driver Sandile Patrick Sister; Noyakhe Regina Heleni, 71; Thembela Heleni, 51; Zikhona Heleni, 27; Kungane Heleni, 3; and Azingce Heleni, 1. According to Naidu, on Sunday afternoon, two vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction on the N2 near Storms River when they were involved in a head-on collision. “The Mini Cooper was travelling towards WC and the Toyota Rav4 towards EC. On impact, the Mini Cooper overturned and caught alight. All the occupants in the vehicle died on impact. The occupants of the Rav4 are tourists from Dubai (male and female, ages unknown) who sustained minor injuries.“

“Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide," said Naidu. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga expressed her deep regret and sadness at the loss of life resulting from the collision. According to a department statement, Chikunga extends her deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the six individuals who tragically lost their lives in this devastating incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time of grief and sorrow.

"In addition, the Minister wishes to extend her sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the two individuals who are believed to be from Switzerland and who sustained injuries in the accident. We wish them a speedy recovery and a return to good health," read a department statement. The department further notified that Minister Chikunga urged all road users to exercise caution, adhere to traffic laws, and prioritise safety while travelling. "The Minister would like to remind the public that the Department of Transport, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to intensify efforts to enforce road safety measures, with a particular focus on reducing road accidents and fatalities," added the statement.