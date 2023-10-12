KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs says that by hosting the SA Music Awards (SAMAs) they stand to get a boost of more than R63 million for the provincial economy. The department says that various sectors of the economy in the townships and Greater Durban area are set to benefit.

“South Africa’s creative industry is one of the fastest developing sectors in the country and fairs quite favourably on the regional and global stage. Economic Forum on The Future of Jobs and Skills in Africa listed the Creative Economies as one of “trending” professions, which had a growth rate of 7% between 2011 and 2016,” read a department statement The department further noted media enquiries based on a misleading post on a Facebook page this morning in relation to the funding for the upcoming South African Music Awards. "Whilst we understand the right of elected public representatives to raise issues, we note that information and figures have been fabricated and posted in various social media platforms in order to create panic and to belittle attempts to resuscitate the tourism and entertainment sectors.

We reject the figure of R28m as just a political manufactured fabrication. We can confirm that around R20m was suggested as part of a 3-year partnership. And procurement processes are under way in line with Public Finance Management Act,” said the statement The department says that the government remains concerned about the plight of artists representing different music genres and those in the film industry. “In this regard, we wish to confirm that in terms of the agreement with the Recording Industry of South Africa, industry rates will apply to compensate artists and those who will render services.