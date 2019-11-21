How I hid my blindness from family, friends, colleagues, lovers for 38 years









Zena Cooper failed to tell anyone she was blind until she was almost 40. Facebook When we hide a truth for long enough, there comes a point when blurting it out can seem arbitrary, incredible, even a bit bonkers. This is one reason why author Zena Cooper failed to tell anyone she was blind until she was almost 40. Cooper, 42, a single mum of four with a Master’s degree, who works as a school counsellor, lived so adeptly with sight loss - caused by the dislocation of the lenses in her eyes - for nearly four decades that even her parents didn’t know its severity. She developed strategies for coping that fooled everyone, memorising familiar routes, honing her retentive memory, learning where roads curved and pavements dipped. “I lived in a state of perpetual hyper- vigilance,” she says. I was always forward planning, navigating by counting steps, memorising the feeling of the surface of the ground under my feet and developing my auditory memory.

“When I was a girl, I didn’t realise I was different. I thought everyone saw people as vague blurs; that they, like me, identified food by smelling it and felt for seams in their clothes when they got dressed.

“As the years go by, you feel like an impostor in a sighted world, but it’s too late to tell people you’re blind. At what point do you admit to someone you’ve known most of your life that you’ve never really seen their face?

“I was afraid of scepticism. Lots of people think the blind see only blackness, but 90% of us do have some perception of light. There was embarrassment, too. Would people treat me differently? Would they be offended I hadn’t told them? What I feared most was their pity.”

There is much to admire about Cooper: her capability, her energy; the astonishing insight with which she describes her condition. It is four years since she came clean about her sight loss, prompted by an error at work, when she misidentified a pupil who had come to her for counselling.

The strategies that had served her so well for years had let her down.

“I had put it off for so long, but I knew then I needed to be honest. I needed help,” she says. “I’d never considered myself disabled, but now I was admitting to it.”

Practical help came in the form of a guide dog, Munch, an affectionate grey labradoodle.

Reactions to her news ranged from guilt to disbelief. “Mum felt awful,” she says. “She didn’t have a clue how bad my sight was as a child. I wore strong glasses so she thought I was fine. As I got older, I didn’t tell my parents because I knew they’d worry - and there was nothing they could do.”

We meet in the former mining town of Ammanford in South Wales, where she grew up and lives.

Cooper was born with Marfan Syndrome, a genetic disorder of the body’s connective tissue, which can affect the heart, lungs, bones, joints and eyes, to varying degrees. (Three of her children have inherited the condition.) Marfan affects sight in six out of 10 people with the condition. It was diagnosed when she was four after a routine eye exam led to further tests. She was prescribed glasses with thick lenses.

Academically she struggled and managed only two GCSEs. But, at sixth form college, she thrived. She could read from handouts by holding the paper close to her eyes. She passed her General National Vocational Qualifications with distinction and became a psychiatric nurse.

Cooper says her ex-husband knew she was visually impaired, but not how acute it was. And, for a while, neither did two former partners, Hywel and Steve.

“It was a shock to both of them.”

When it came to raising her children, Cooper says: “I could smell when they were ill as babies because there was a bitter scent on their skin. And, as the girls got older, they’d help. When I pushed their brothers in the buggy they’d navigate for me.”

In 2000, an operation to improve her sight made it worse, and she knew that her job as a psychiatric nurse was no longer tenable.

Undeterred, she resumed her studies and, by 2012, had earned a humanities degree, benefiting from using a computer. Two years later, she completed her Master’s. With the typeface on her screen magnified 1200% she can see only six words at a time.

The process is painstaking. Yet, by this means, she has written her book, a hymn to the beauty of the world.

“I wouldn’t want to have perfect vision,” she says. “My sight loss is more of an ability. It makes me access parts of my brain that sighted people don’t use. I can sense people’s moods, feel their smiles. I’ve never seen my children’s faces and I cannot judge a person by their appearance, but I feel I can look into their hearts.” Daily Mail