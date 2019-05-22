File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Police have launched a massive manhunt for a suspect who raped four 15-year-old school girls and kidnapped one of his victims. The girls were assaulted at a farm near the suburb of Roshnee in the Vaal.

According to police reports, on Monday afternoon the teenage girls were on their way home from school when they were approached by a suspect in possession of a knife.

“He threatened to stab the victims and to shoot them as he alleged that he was in possession of a firearm.

“The suspect raped all four girls and kidnapped one girl when he released the other three girls,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Gertrude Makhale.

Police have urged the public to come forward with any information.

“The suspect was wearing black trousers with green stripes on the sides and a white stripe in the middle of the green stripes and a brown top with RAW 311 written at the back.

“The suspect is brown in complexion, tall and slender built. He is also known as ‘Mavusana’ or ‘Shadrack’,” said Makhale.

Clinical director of the Teddy Bear Clinic Dr Shaheda Omar said the dynamic of power with older men raping young girls has always existed.

“The young girls are powerless and helpless and can barely do anything to save themselves and this is why they are so vulnerable from the outset,” she added.

She explained that after such a horrific ordeal the families of the violated girls needed to offer support to their loved ones because the journey would not be easy.

“Parents need to support the kids and not badger them with many questions from the outset. They also need to reassure them it was not their fault.

“The priority is getting medical attention to prevent STIs and unwanted pregnancy as well as psychological support ,” she said.

Omar added that the victims needed to be in a safe space emotionally, physically and psychologically before going back to school.