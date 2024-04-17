As various political parties gear up for the upcoming elections, some are setting their eyes on the Union Buildings. One such political party leader is African Content Movement (ACM) leader, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who said he was the only candidate who can change and transform South Africa for the better.

Speaking to “The Star” on Wednesday, Motsoeneng said there were no longer leaders in the country; they all failed to bring much needed reforms to the country. “The current crop of leaders doesn’t have innovative ideas to grow the economy or improve service. Our infrastructure has collapsed due to failed maintenance, while my track record at the SABC speaks for itself. “There are no leaders in this country. They were all tried and tested, and the results are there for everyone to see. This country is on the brink of collapse,” the ACM leader added.

As president, Motsoeneng said, he would only need three years to fix all the problems the country was facing and if he failed, he would gladly step down. He made an example of one of his party councillors who he had been recalled due to what he said was their ineffectiveness to deliver services to their wards. “Our councillors representing our movement in Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality know that if they don’t perform, I will recall them.

“All functions will be carried out around the clock. There won’t be time to sleep. Improving the economy of this country needs hard-working men and women.” Motsoeneng’s party would be contesting in both the national and provincial elections, but he said he would only be contesting the Free State this election year. He was also vying for the premiership in the province shouldn’t he make it to the Union Buildings, he said.

Upon his ascendancy to the highest office in the country, Motsoeneng pledged that all government employees would be well paid to ensure that they are not frustrated by their debts. “An unhappy employee will sabotage progress on something that is happening in government,” he explained. According to Motsoeneng, his party had welcomed several members who had crossed from both the African for Transformation Movement (ACT) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party to join his organisation.