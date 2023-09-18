I can rap, says Cassper Nyovest, shooting down hateful remarks

Johannesburg - Multi-award-winning rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest is once again at the centre of attention as different remarks continue to pour in about his latest studio album, Solomon. Having received a string of applause from some of his industry friends about the album, it seems other people have a lot to say about the Mama, I Made It hitmaker’s artistry.

Yanga Chief, DJ Sbu, and Shimza are just a few from a pool of fans who pushed his name among trends on X (formerly known as Twitter), hailing the album. Whether he is told that he can't rap or that his music is not good enough, Nyovest is always prepared to defend his name. Refiloe Phoolo, fondly known as Cassper Nyovest, responded to a post on social media that questioned his rap skills.

"I don't know men, and to be honest, I don't care. I think paying attention to haters is unfair to people who actually love you wanna maybe share their opinions with you that build you, cause you to waste that time you could've given them by paying attention to marete. I can rap; finish," said Phoolo. Solomon, named after his best friend Carpo, boasts 11 tracks and features the likes of Maglera Doe Boy and Nobantu Vilakazi. Nyovest spoke about his excitement about the album, revealing that he hopes it inspires people.

"I’m so excited about this album; I know people have been waiting for it, and this is where I’m the most vulnerable and myself. I’m in a different headspace, and I hope it inspires people to find themselves, be more true to who they are, and have fun. “I had a good time creating this work; I wasn’t fixated on selling platinum or gold but to express myself, celebrate, grieve, feel, and just be myself, and I think I have achieved it with this work," commented the Mahikeng-born artist. Nyovest, who has also given other countries a taste of his music, spoke about his tour with Nasty C and said: "This tour is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of sounds and rhythms that Africa has gifted to the world. We're thrilled to bring this celebration to every corner of the globe and share the magic of our music."