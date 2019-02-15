The Uber rape and gruesome violence trial looks set to hinge on whether accused number one was the taxi driver during the alleged violent crimes.

This as the defence introduced a mysterious man named “Thato”, who appeared in the e-hailing service’s profile for the night of August 28, 2016, when a romantic couple, who have since married each other, were allegedly brutally assaulted and stabbed, and the woman raped while lying next to her then boyfriend.

On Thursday, during cross-examination at the high court sitting in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court, defence advocate Michelle Ives, who is representing the first of four accused Elias Mankgane, threw a spanner in the works by saying that according to records obtained from Uber, the profile name of the driver who picked up the couple was not her client’s, but someone named Thato.

Mankgane, Legadima Maswikaneng, Bonga Sikhosana and Themba Mkhwanazi, aged between 19 and 26, are facing three counts of rape, four of robbery, three of kidnapping and a count each of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted rape and attempted murder.

They are accused of going on a crime spree in Joburg in 2016 using Uber taxis to lure the alleged victims, making wrong turns and performing shocking acts on unsuspecting passengers.

On Tuesday, a male witness testified that after a night out with friends, he and his then girlfriend requested an Uber allegedly driven by Mankgane.

The taxi ride apparently took a terrible turn when two men popped out of a Toyota Corolla boot wielding knives, and the couple was tied up and stuffed in the boot bloodied and bruised.