This as the defence introduced a mysterious man named “Thato”, who appeared in the e-hailing service’s profile for the night of August 28, 2016, when a romantic couple, who have since married each other, were allegedly brutally assaulted and stabbed, and the woman raped while lying next to her then boyfriend.
On Thursday, during cross-examination at the high court sitting in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court, defence advocate Michelle Ives, who is representing the first of four accused Elias Mankgane, threw a spanner in the works by saying that according to records obtained from Uber, the profile name of the driver who picked up the couple was not her client’s, but someone named Thato.
Mankgane, Legadima Maswikaneng, Bonga Sikhosana and Themba Mkhwanazi, aged between 19 and 26, are facing three counts of rape, four of robbery, three of kidnapping and a count each of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted rape and attempted murder.
They are accused of going on a crime spree in Joburg in 2016 using Uber taxis to lure the alleged victims, making wrong turns and performing shocking acts on unsuspecting passengers.
On Tuesday, a male witness testified that after a night out with friends, he and his then girlfriend requested an Uber allegedly driven by Mankgane.
The taxi ride apparently took a terrible turn when two men popped out of a Toyota Corolla boot wielding knives, and the couple was tied up and stuffed in the boot bloodied and bruised.
They were taken to a house in Ekurhuleni and the woman was allegedly raped by one of the accused while holding her partner’s hand.
Yesterday, the male witness, who will remain anonymous to protect the identity, repeated his earlier testimony that he had positively pointed out Mankgane in a police parade as being the driver of the alleged Uber ride from hell. However, Ives disputed this, saying that her client’s name did not appear in any Uber record as having answered a request from the alleged victims.
“Accused number 1 (Mankgane) does not dispute he is an Uber driver.
“However, it was not his profile that was used that evening,” Ives asserted.
She said Mankgane neither owned a Toyota Corolla nor did he know anyone who had such a car.
All four accused have pleaded not guilty. The trial continues.@khayakoko88