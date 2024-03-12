IEC fires employee for leaking ANC and MK parliamentary lists

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday fired the employee who leaked both the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party parliamentary lists. This was confirmed by the Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC, Sy Mamabolo, during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Mamabolo said the employee was identified and asked to make representations as to why she should not be terminated from the employ of the electoral body. Mamabolo said the IEC was unable to determine the motive behind the employee’s action, but he however, said they were able to determine where the downloads were from and that they were already deleted. “The computer that was used, it is subjected to forensic analysis. As part of that, we would probably establish the motive. She did confirm that it was her who logged on the computer and leak the ANC and MK Party lists to the media,” Mamabolo added.

He further alluded that the IEC was able to have a discussion with the affected officials, adding that the primary focus of that discussion was to establish if the list originated internally. Furthermore, Mamabolo said the downloads were not only limited to the two parties, but also to some other parties. “The motive will be pursued as part of the ongoing investigations. The official has been given time to tell us why her contract should not be terminated, however, we have terminated her contract with the IEC.”