IEC refuses Khumalo’s request to remove Zuma as the face of MKP

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has turned down a request by expelled founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Jabulani Khumalo, in a letter dated May 5, for the immediate removal of Jacob Zuma as the face of the MKP in the May 29 elections. On Tuesday, the IEC issued a statement in which it confirmed having received a letter from Khumalo requesting changes to the party’s list of candidates in the elections.

“The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party. The letter has also been circulated on social media platforms. In that letter, Mr Khumalo demands that the IEC should remove Mr Zuma as the face of the MKP and as the president of the MKP. “The Commission reiterates that it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties. Additionally, the Commission only acts on instructions of the registered leader of the party. In this case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of the MK Party. This has been, since 10 April,” the IEC said. The MKP said Zuma was the only recognised face of the party in the upcoming national elections, adding that Khumalo had no leg to stand on as he had consented to the former president of the country being the only recognised leader of the MKP for the elections.

On Tuesday, following yet another controversy, in a letter dated April 9 to the IEC, Khumalo clarified who was to be his successor. “I hereby tender my resignation as party leader and request to be replaced by president Zuma. Also, I would like to take the liberty of informing you that a motion which stems from the National Leadership Core (NLC) meeting, where a decision was taken and concluded that president Zuma and that a letter be written to the IEC for the final and only inclusion of president Zuma’s face be on the ballot paper as the recognised face and leader of the MKP.” In a letter to Zuma, Khumalo said in his capacity as leader of the party, he placed Zuma on precautionary suspension for expelling him without due process while to the IEC, Khumalo claimed that Zuma occupied both the position as party leader and the face of the party following a fraudulently authorised letter to the commission.

“You have committed several acts of misconduct in relation to the activities of the MKP. These have brought the party into disrepute, and caused confusion within the broader public and the membership of the MKP. “Specifically, you have purported to suspend me as the president of the party without following the procedures prescribed by the constitution of the party. In these circumstances, you are hereby placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary procedures being brought against you,” Khumalo wrote. To the IEC, Khumalo said he was the founder of the party after he registered it in September last year, indicating that Zuma suggested the MKP name as there are too many political issues within the ANC.