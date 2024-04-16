IEC seeks clarity on section 47 quagmire

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s decision to appeal the judgment of the Electoral Court, which sought for former president Jacob Zuma to remain on the ballot and list of the MK Party, got people’s tongue wagging recently. While some believe that the IEC was well within its right to seek clarity from the Constitutional Court, others see the commission’s decision as being partisan, arguing that the IEC couldn’t be overruling the Electoral Court’s decision as it was the last arbiter.

The matter between the MK Party and the IEC is peculiar in that it stands to set a precedent in what or who qualifies to stand as candidate for the national elections. While some hold a strong belief that the IEC’s decision was based on impropriety, others say it has not shown any sign of impropriety in the commissioners expressing their view on the legal interpretation. The argument many were putting forward was that the decision of whether to appeal was not discretionary, which left no room for the question of bias.

This meant that the issue of electoral integrity results must be accurate and fair. With this being said, the IEC needed to interpret the law as it saw fit. Accordingly, the decision to appeal the Electoral Court’s judgment did not come lightly for the IEC, as it stemmed from how it understood its mandate under the law. The commission’s failure to explore all legal avenues on the matter would have been absurd following the Electoral Act which was specific to the objection process.