IFP, DA wish matric Class of 2023 well in their exams

The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) and the DA in Gauteng have wished the matric Class of 2023 well as they begin their matric exams this morning. On Sunday, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga indicated that at least 717 377 matric pupils in 6 898 centres will sit for their exams as the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams begin.

Motshekga urged learners to behave themselves and resist the urge to cheat in their exams as this had dire consequences for their future. The IFPYB said it recognises the sacrifices made by both learners and their families in pursuit of a quality education and encouraged pupils to stay committed to their studies. “These matric exams represent a significant milestone in the lives of our youth, and we are confident in their ability to excel. We encourage all matriculants to remain focused, stay committed to their studies, and continue to strive for excellence. Remember that hard work, dedication, and perseverance are the keys to success.

“As a youth-oriented organisation, we stand firmly behind the importance of education in shaping a brighter future for our country. We believe in the potential of our youth to contribute to the growth and development of South Africa,” the party said. In a statement on Sunday, DA spokesperson on education Khume Ramulifho said the party wished the Class of 2023 well in their exams as the exam season begins with English this morning. Ramulifho urged parents to support their children for the next five weeks. “The DA urges parents and communities to provide the necessary support to ensure that learners prepare themselves well. We also encourage learners to study, remain disciplined, and avoid the temptation to cheat,” he said.