IFP premier candidate warns voters of political tsotsis

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) premier candidate Thami Ntuli has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents not to be fooled by criminals masquerading as politicians. Ntuli warned voters not to be tricked by what he termed the “same tsotsi” every five years during elections.

“You must be wary of politicians who have changed T-shirts, slogans and political songs and in return vote for them,” he said. The premier candidate said this while addressing Izinduna zase mahostela in Durban over the weekend. The purpose of the meeting was also to listen to their grievances and ask for their support ahead of the elections.

Ntuli said the government was not looking after the indunas and the hostels properly, despite the important role the indunas play in maintaining order at the hostels. He also took a swipe at the KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma for his denialism in the closure of Ithala Bank. Ntuli said Duma’s consistent denialism was a slap in people’s face despite what he called glaring evidence pointing to that effect.

He said the news was a severe blow to many black-owned businesses, individuals and emerging enterprises. “The demise of the bank follows widespread reports in the media last week, indicating that the Prudential Authority (PA) has appointed Johan Kruger to oversee the affairs of the bank, marking the initiation of a process to wind down its deposit-taking functions. “It is important to recall that Ithala Bank (officially known as Ithala Limited) has grappled for years to obtain a banking licence, with the South African Reserve Bank outlining specific requirements for its issuance,” Ntuli explained.

He told indunas that the Ithala Bank did not receive the necessary support to meet these requirements and obtain the license due to a lack of political will from the government. “In its struggle, the historic bank was compelled to form a partnership with Absa to access the national payment system. Regrettably, instead of assisting the bank in fulfilling the required criteria, politicians from the ruling party, along with their politically connected associates, treated it as a personal financial resource, leading to its collapse.” During his address with indunas, the candidate asked hostel headmen to ensure that the party filled up the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for the party’s manifesto launch expected to be hosted next month.