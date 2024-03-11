IFP promises to tackle issue of spaza shops and local economy

With a strong capacity crowd gathered at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, the Inkatha Freedom Party became the third party to launch its elections manifesto at the iconic stadium. Its leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, unveiled the party’s 13-point manifesto, which also included the promise to create jobs and prioritise South Africans in creating jobs and reserve the spaza shop economy for South Africans.

Hlabisa said even though the IFP is against xenophobia, it was important to ensure South Africans benefit from entry level jobs and the spaza shop economy. Companies’ staff must include at least 80% South Africans and low-skilled work must be reserved for South Africans, he said. “The IFP came out clear because we are not afraid to make bold decisions. When given an opportunity, we will definitely implement what we have promised. We will not end at the discussion level.

“The way foreign nationals are being treated in South Africa indicates that we have a government that is not committed to what they do because they can’t even document immigrants. “They can’t ensure that our borders are not porous. They can’t even make sure there are follow ups done, hence people take chances and use opportunities wrongly,” he said. The IFP’s manifesto is also committed to strengthening immigration control to deal with the “national security threat” created by the “illegal immigration crisis”, he said.

Hlabisa further announced that the party will provide graduates with opportunities as well as a basic income grant of R3 000. This will be done through redirecting billions allocated to Setas to give internships to graduates while also cutting down data costs as these remain anti-poor. “The IFP will roll out free basic education while reforming NSFAS so that it delivers on its mandate of empowering the youth,” reads the manifesto, which also commits to reduce the price of internet data.