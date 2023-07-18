I’m not doing music for business anymore – Prince Kaybee

Johannesburg - Popular music talent, Prince Kaybee – real name Kabelo Motsamai – has been candid to his fans about not making music for money despite being constantly asked about amapiano features. Motsamai was asked on Twitter if he would reject an amapiano feature, where he revealed he did not do music for business anymore.

“I’m not doing music for business anymore, I’m laying down thoughts, telling authentic stories and most of all loving music in its essence not what sells the most, been there done that.” Speaking about amapiano, he said the genre did not align with his dreams and future. “Yes, it is not aligned with my dreams and future. Love the genre though, my current favourite song is Gangnam Style,” said the popular DJ.

The Charlotte hitmaker has also been vocal about the direction that musicians are often driven to by PR companies. “Sometimes PR companies ill-advise musicians and never take the fall. They are never really accurate, they always ‘This might work’, and if it doesn’t, they give you another ‘This might work’. “Crafting narratives and managing information to shape public perception is really not that impactful in modern society where people are more robust in dialogue and information is accessible.

“With that said, it’s important to note that their primary objective is to protect and enhance the reputation of their client, as a result (they) may sometimes present information favourable to their client and this can potentially lead to inaccuracies or spin in the portrayal of musician scandals.” The star, who comes from Senekal, is also founder of a project named Project Hope DJ Edition, where he allows new DJs to showcase their talents. He introduced the project to his followers on his social platforms last year.

“I present to you Project Hope, DJ Edition. I have partnered with Rockets (Bryanston/Menlyn) on a six-month residency where I will invite two unknown DJs on Fridays to perform with me, they paid to stream live to the Rockets TV Youtube Channel.” He requested that all those who want to be part of the life-changing experience share their mixtapes and bio. This opportunity is open to all genres and genders. He revealed that the project had already received over 200 applications from talented people.