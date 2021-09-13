’I’m tired of living in fear in my own neighbourhood’: Gangsterism rules in Randfontein

Johannesburg - Acts of theft, vandalism, and robbery plague the Randfontein area. Residents say they have lost all hope in officials because nothing gets done after reporting these issues. The “gangsters” are said to have been terrorising the area for the past two years. They reside in the nearby hostel, known as the “Masala Hostel”.

Simphiwe Nikelo, who lives in Mohlakeng, says he has exhausted all options of reporting the “terrorism of gangsters” in the area. He believes that resorting to the media would assist him in the community’s plea to dealing with the attacks. He says he has caught the robbers numerous times breaking into his home, taking his plasma TV, money and cellphone. “I have directed the police to the area where these gangsters live, but they flee for days when they know the police are looking for them, and they are never found after that. They are then free to roam the streets and continue to commit the crime,” said Nikelo.

The residents claim that the robbers have now managed to monitor their movements, and they are breaking into the homes when the residents are away. Kopano Kobuoe, who moved to the area two months ago, says his stay has been miserable because he has already been badly affected since then. “They have vandalised my car and taken my TV and money. I am tired of having to live in fear in my own neighbourhood.

“Some of the gangsters have been arrested, but there are still so many of them left. Our community is at the mercy of these people who do wrong,” said Kobuoe. As much as many of the residents have tried ways to implement stricter security at their homes, it has been less than effective. Kobuoe says his dog was poisoned before they could reach his home.